Isabella Comas' car found with blood stains inside, new court documents reveal

AVONDALE, AZ — New court documents describe in detail the investigation into Isabella Comas’ disappearance. Over one week after a Turquoise Alert was sent out, the 21-year-old is still missing.

Avondale police said Comas was last seen leaving a friend's home on January 11. Her phone was found at a recycling center, and her car was in Phoenix near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

A friend of Comas told police that Tommy Rodriguez, who was later taken into custody, had only known Comas for a few months. The pair had apparently been fighting just one day before she was last seen.

Later, Comas stopped responding to calls and texts. Police said the tracking app on her phone was also manually turned off.

Now these new court documents reveal portions of her car were removed, including the passenger seat and trunk lining.

There was also significant damage to the sedan, with other parts missing and what appeared to be blood stains throughout. Records show that police also found trash bags, gas canisters, and a tarp inside the car.

On January 15, Rodriguez was booked in and eventually charged with stealing and damaging Comas' car.

Avondale police said the 39-year-old is Comas' "romantic partner" and is considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

Court records said a man who appeared to be Rodriguez was caught on camera driving Comas' car in Globe, Arizona, on January 12.

Later, during a search warrant at Rodriguez's home, police found receipts that show a purchase from a Globe gas station.

When asked questions by investigators, including where Comas was, police say Rodriguez did not have an answer.

ABC15 has asked police if they have plans to recommend additional charges.

Rodriguez is due back in court on Thursday for a probation revocation hearing. He has a lengthy criminal history that includes serving time for second-degree murder.

He was still on probation for a case in 2020, after pleading guilty to stalking an ex-girlfriend. Court records say Rodriguez threatened that woman with a machete and a hammer.