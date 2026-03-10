Glendale baker who overcame personal struggles is now sending her cookies to the Oscars

GLENDALE, AZ — One Valley woman is sharing her story, from recovery to the Red Carpet, as her baked goods hit the big stage for the Oscars.

Taira Bagley, owner of the online bakery, Haize and Honey, poured her recovery story into every batch, and now her handmade cookies are headed to the Oscars.

The Glendale baker who once battled an eating disorder will now have her treats included in the swag bags at the awards ceremony.

Bagley says her desserts are more than just sweets; they’re proof of her healing.

Hear how she turned one of the hardest chapters of her life into a dream come true in an extended conversation in the player above.