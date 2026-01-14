Turquoise Alert issued for missing 21-year-old Avondale woman

AVONDALE, AZ — A Turquoise Alert has been issued for a missing Avondale woman, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.

Officials say 21-year-old Isabella Comas was last seen on Sunday around 3 p.m..

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds with brown eyes and pink hair.

She was last seen wearing a baggy navy-blue shirt, blue pants with a white line going down the side of them, and possibly wearing sandals.

Comas was last seen driving a red 2011 Hyundai Sonata bearing an Arizona license plate 2EA6LW.

She was reported missing after her friend was not picked up for work by Comas as per usual.

Officials say she did not show up for work on Monday and was not contacted by phone. Her phone was later located through tracking and was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001 or call 911.