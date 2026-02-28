Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWest Valley NewsGlendale News

Actions

WATCH: 100th Black History Month celebrated in Glendale

From celebration to action, local leaders say supporting Black-owned businesses can strengthen the entire community
As Black History Month comes to a close, community leaders and entrepreneurs gathered in Glendale to celebrate progress and push for what comes next. The Black Business Owners Coalition of Glendale hosted its annual Vendor Extravaganza, bringing together local Black-owned businesses, customers, and advocates for a day focused on connection, culture, and economic impact.
100th Black History Month celebrated in Glendale
Glendale Black History Month event
Posted

GLENDALE, AZ — As Black History Month comes to a close, community leaders and entrepreneurs gathered in Glendale to celebrate progress and push for what comes next.

The Black Business Owners Coalition of Glendale hosted its annual Vendor Extravaganza, bringing together local Black-owned businesses, customers, and advocates for a day focused on connection, culture, and economic impact.

Watch the full video above to hear from the leaders behind the movement and learn how you can continue supporting Black-owned businesses.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen