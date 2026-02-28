WATCH: 100th Black History Month celebrated in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — As Black History Month comes to a close, community leaders and entrepreneurs gathered in Glendale to celebrate progress and push for what comes next.

The Black Business Owners Coalition of Glendale hosted its annual Vendor Extravaganza, bringing together local Black-owned businesses, customers, and advocates for a day focused on connection, culture, and economic impact.

Watch the full video above to hear from the leaders behind the movement and learn how you can continue supporting Black-owned businesses.