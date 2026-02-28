Natural gas leak Saturday morning near Scottsdale construction site prompts evacuation, road closure

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Fire crews responded to a large natural gas leak near a construction site in north Scottsdale early Saturday morning.

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, crews were sent out just before 7 a.m. near 56th Street and East Mayo Boulevard after a leak was reported at the Omni construction site.

Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire hazmat teams were on scene. All workers at the site were safely evacuated from the area as a precaution.

Mayo Boulevard was shut down at 73rd Street while crews worked to secure the leak. Officials established a large “hot zone” to ensure public safety.

Southwest Gas was also on scene and began assessment and mitigation efforts to secure the leak.

Nearby businesses were asked to shelter in place and avoid the area.

It is not clear how long the response would last or what caused the leak.