Local leaders react to US and Israel's attack on Iran

State and local leaders reacted Saturday with a mixture of support and condemnation after the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran.
Senator Mark Kelly:
After promising to keep America out of war and instead focus on lowering costs for families, Donald Trump has launched a large-scale military operation against Iran.— Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) February 28, 2026
We’ve seen this playbook before. Weeks of inflated claims, selective facts, and talk of imminent threats that led…
“I watched brave young men die in Iraq for a mission that was never clearly justified to the American people. I came home carrying the weight of that war, and I live with PTSD every single day.
“President Trump promised no more forever wars. Instead, he has illegally dragged us into another one without congressional authorization and no long term strategy.
“This is not leadership. The American people deserve answers. And our troops deserve leaders who understand the cost of war before recklessly sending them into battle.
“Supporting the Iranian people does not require bombing their country and putting our troops at risk.”
Senator Ruben Gallego
“My thoughts are with all U.S. service members and personnel in harm’s way, and I pray they return home safely.
The Iranian regime has murdered Americans, violently repressed its own people, and fueled instability across the region. No one will mourn its collapse.
But the United States cannot be dragged into another open-ended foreign war. Americans know the cost of conflicts with no clear strategy, no defined objectives, and no end in sight, and they do not want to repeat those mistakes.
Speaker Johnson should immediately bring the House back into session. Then the administration must come to Congress, lay out its strategy and objectives, and seek authorization. That is what this moment requires, and what the Constitution demands.”
U.S. Congressman Greg Stanton
Congressman Abe Hamedeh:
🇺🇸NEW🇺🇸— Office of Congressman Abe Hamadeh (@RepAbeHamadeh) February 28, 2026
Congressman Hamadeh's Statement on Operation Epic Fury pic.twitter.com/NVejnRV43q
“The Islamic Republic is a brutal, corrupt regime that has murdered and imprisoned its own people for decades. Just in recent weeks, tens of thousands of Iranians have been killed, tortured, or disappeared for daring to demand freedom. I have no sympathy for regime officials or the military apparatus that carries out these atrocities.
“As the daughter of Iranian immigrants who fled this regime, I know personally what its violence means. Members of our family and friends were brutalized and murdered by the Islamic Republic. I carry that history with me every day.
“At the same time, as a U.S. Congresswoman sworn to uphold the Constitution and protect the American people, I am deeply concerned by President Trump’s decision to launch an illegal, dangerous war without Congressional authorization. Under Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution, the power to declare war rests solely with Congress. Consistent with my previous votes, public statements, and the consensus in my district, I believe no president–Republican or Democrat–has the authority to launch military strikes of this magnitude without Congressional approval.
“Military action carries profound and deadly consequences for American servicemembers, Iranian civilians, regional stability, and the future of an entire nation. Donald Trump has specifically said Americans and innocent Iranians will die in this conflict, yet he has not shared a real, comprehensive plan with Congress or a justification with the American people.
“I want a free Iran and a future of democracy and dignity for the Iranian people. I also want American troops to be safe. Those goals must be part of a coherent strategy that does not risk chaos or another endless war in the Middle East and require seriousness and leadership equal to the stakes. That is why I plan to support the bipartisan War Powers Resolution as soon as it comes to the House floor.”
Rep. Yassamin Ansari: