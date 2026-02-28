March discounts, spring training deals, and freebies around the Valley

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley in March.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



In honor of Pi Day, at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, guests can buy a large or shareable pizza and get a full-size Pizookie* for just $3.14! The offer is available for dine-in and dine-out orders on March 14 only.

has launched its new Weekday Social, available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., featuring $12 lunch items, $2 off Easy Teasers, and $5 mimosas, brunch punch, and Salty Dogs. Streets of New York: Every Monday, guests can take advantage of a buy one pizza, get the second half off special.

Every Monday, guests can take advantage of a buy one pizza, get the second half off special. Macayo’s Mexican Food : Enjoy $5 Margaritas all day, every day, and happy hour deals from 2-6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close. They also have day-specific deals like $8 Margarita Mug Mondays, $3 Taco Tuesdays, free kids meals with an adult entree purchase on Wednesdays, and more.

: Enjoy $5 Margaritas all day, every day, and happy hour deals from 2-6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close. They also have day-specific deals like $8 Margarita Mug Mondays, $3 Taco Tuesdays, free kids meals with an adult entree purchase on Wednesdays, and more. Feta Cowboy is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID.

is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID. Twin Peaks: Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks.

Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks. Habit Burger has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people.

has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people. Haymaker : Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

: Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Hope’s Closet : Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Recreo Cantina Chandler : From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers.

: From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers. Tell Your Friends in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more.

in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex : Available now at all 10 Valley locations, the “Ate Under $8” menu includes:

Street-Size Burrito – starting at $7.99 Street-Size Burrito Bowl – starting at $7.99 Breakfast Tacos – starting at $1.99 Breakfast Burrito – starting at $4.99

: Available now at all 10 Valley locations, the “Ate Under $8” menu includes: Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill: Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of one entrée at all three locations.

Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



SeaWorld San Diego is offering a complimentary Teacher Fun Card to all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers. The 2026 Teacher Fun Card is valid for unlimited admission through Dec. 31, 2026. Plus, for a limited-time all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers will receive two free single-day tickets that can be used during specific time periods. To redeem the Teacher Fun Card, eligible teachers must be verified through ID.me. To learn more, visit www.seaworldsandiego.com/teacher.

is offering a complimentary Teacher Fun Card to all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers. The 2026 Teacher Fun Card is valid for unlimited admission through Dec. 31, 2026. Plus, for a limited-time all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers will receive two free single-day tickets that can be used during specific time periods. To redeem the Teacher Fun Card, eligible teachers must be verified through ID.me. To learn more, visit www.seaworldsandiego.com/teacher. Whataburger : On-duty uniformed officers can receive 50% off a Whatameal at the counter. This applies to locations across the greater Phoenix area and Tucson. This 50% off offer can only be used on dining room orders, and is not offered to other types of officials.

: On-duty uniformed officers can receive 50% off a Whatameal at the counter. This applies to locations across the greater Phoenix area and Tucson. This 50% off offer can only be used on dining room orders, and is not offered to other types of officials. Whataburger : Every Tuesday during breakfast hours, veterans can show their ID and receive a free taquito in-store only.

: Every Tuesday during breakfast hours, veterans can show their ID and receive a free taquito in-store only. Salad and Go : Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID.

: Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID. The Maggiore Group, the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill.

the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location.

offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location. Gameday Men's Health North Scottsdale offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long.

offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long. Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar : From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread!

: From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread! Oakwood Homes "Hometown Heroes Discount Program" is available to eligible customers across Colorado, Arizona and Utah. Military members, first responders, and educators, as well as healthcare, postal, utility and public transportation workers, are eligible for a $2,500 bonus incentive on top of any other published Oakwood Homes incentive year-round. Other incentives are dependent on the customer’s home purchase location and range from interest rate buydowns, reduced closing costs and more.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Things to do



Throughout March, Dink & Dine is offering a $19.95 Pickleball March Special, which includes unlimited pickleball play per person, per day, for guests ages 10 and up.

is offering a $19.95 Pickleball March Special, which includes unlimited pickleball play per person, per day, for guests ages 10 and up. Dine at Revel Surf Bar & Grill and your meal comes with complimentary beach access.

and your meal comes with complimentary beach access. Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.

has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone. C2 Tactical: Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday.

Spring training deals



Tempe Marketplace is offering a free trolley ride to Sloan Park on spring training game days! Learn more here.

on spring training game days! Learn more here. Pita Jungle will be offering a free small hummus for guests who bring in their same-day spring training game ticket. Offer is valid February 20 through March 24 at participating locations. Ticket must be presented at time of order. Restrictions may apply.

will be offering a free small hummus for guests who bring in their same-day spring training game ticket. Offer is valid February 20 through March 24 at participating locations. Ticket must be presented at time of order. Restrictions may apply. Over Easy : Guests can score 10% off their entire meal by showing a same-day game ticket. The offer is valid for the ticket holder’s meal only, can’t be combined with other promotions, and will be honored at all Over Easy locations throughout the entire Spring Training season.

: Guests can score 10% off their entire meal by showing a same-day game ticket. The offer is valid for the ticket holder’s meal only, can’t be combined with other promotions, and will be honored at all Over Easy locations throughout the entire Spring Training season. Diego Pops & The Montauk: Guests can bring their same-day ticket from any Arizona Spring Training game to enjoy a $1 Modelo at The Montauk and a $6 Diego Margarita at Diego Pops. Offer valid February 20 through March 24.

Guests can bring their same-day ticket from any Arizona Spring Training game to enjoy a $1 Modelo at The Montauk and a $6 Diego Margarita at Diego Pops. Offer valid February 20 through March 24. Copper & Sage in Goodyear and Haymaker , with four Valley locations, are offering Spring Training fans a complimentary appetizer with their same-day game ticket. One appetizer is available per table with purchase of an adult entrée. Offers cannot be combined. Valid February 20 March 24.

in Goodyear and , with four Valley locations, are offering Spring Training fans a complimentary appetizer with their same-day game ticket. One appetizer is available per table with purchase of an adult entrée. Offers cannot be combined. Valid February 20 March 24. Brody’s Italian: With a same-day Spring Training ticket, guests receive 10% off their total bill.

With a same-day Spring Training ticket, guests receive 10% off their total bill. Johnny Rockets at Westgate Entertainment District: With a valid Spring Training ticket, guests can purchase any Johnny Rockets burger and upgrade it to a full meal—fries and a soda—for just $1 on their game day.

at Westgate Entertainment District: With a valid Spring Training ticket, guests can purchase any Johnny Rockets burger and upgrade it to a full meal—fries and a soda—for just $1 on their game day. Pedal Haus Brewery is excited to celebrate this spring training season by offering a special deal: enjoy an award-winning Day Drinker Light Lager and a classic hot dog with ketchup, onions, and mustard for just $10.

is excited to celebrate this spring training season by offering a special deal: enjoy an award-winning Day Drinker Light Lager and a classic hot dog with ketchup, onions, and mustard for just $10. Macayo’s Mexican Food : From Friday, Feb. 20, through Tuesday, March 24, guests can receive a free appetizer when they show a valid same-day spring training ticket.

: From Friday, Feb. 20, through Tuesday, March 24, guests can receive a free appetizer when they show a valid same-day spring training ticket. This Spring Training season, Rainbow Ryders is offering a limited-time gift certificate promotion for sunrise flights at a special discounted rate of $175 per person (February 19 - March 24).

Videos in the player above highlight local things to do and other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!

Do you have any smart ways to save money, or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.