Grocery stores roll out ready-to-heat meals aimed at saving shoppers time and money

PHOENIX — Busy shoppers looking for quick dinners may soon find more options in the grocery aisle.

Kroger stores nationwide, including Fry's locations in Arizona, are rolling out new ready-to-heat meals in deli and Private Selection sections, offering quick dinner solutions designed to be more affordable than restaurant takeout.

The average cost of lunch in the U.S. is $11.56, according to LendingTree, and in some major cities, that number can climb closer to $20.

For shoppers like John Scearce in Scottsdale, Arizona, convenience is a big draw.

“There’s a lot of people like myself who are very busy, and yeah, it seems convenient to just come here and pick up a meal that’s already prepped up for you,” Scearce said.

The new Kroger meals range from single-serve options to larger trays designed to feed families. Scearce says some of the individual meals also offer appealing menu choices.

“I like salmon a lot, so probably this one. The teriyaki-glazed chicken with rice looks good as well,” Scearce said.

Kroger spokesperson Daniella Lerma says the goal is to offer meals that are both affordable and easy for busy households.

“Very budget-friendly, but all kinds of different options, you know, for a very easy after-work meal,” Lerma said.

Shoppers can spot the new items by looking for blue Kroger branding and “new” signs on packaging throughout stores.

Prices range from about $3.99 for sides, like macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes, to roughly $10 for items like pizza or individual entrees from Kroger’s Private Selection line.

“One of my go-tos after work or on lunch is this great mac and cheese, for under $4 I get two portions here,” Lerma said.

Some of the larger meal trays designed to feed a family of four cost around $20.

“Rotisserie-style chicken with roasted potatoes and green beans. You just pop that right in your oven,” Lerma said.

Lerma says the company focused on balancing affordability with convenience and quality.

“We know that budget-friendly meals are something everyone’s looking for, and then just time convenience. How do we save our customers time and money at the same time without sacrificing great quality products and flavors?” Lerma said.

Kroger isn’t the only grocery chain leaning into the ready-to-heat trend.

At Sam’s Club, shoppers can find family-size meal kits such as gyro kits or rotisserie chicken enchiladas for under $20.

Walmart also offers ready-to-heat options, including chicken parmesan and rotisserie chicken bundles with two sides, both for under $10.

For Scearce, the value compared to restaurant prices makes the choice simple.

“Cheaper just to come here and pick up one of these prep meals over going out to lunch somewhere,” Scearce said.

With budgets top of mind for many shoppers, he says deals like these can make a difference.

“With the economy maybe not so great, it’s good to keep that in mind and save as much money as you can,” Scearce said.

For many shoppers, that means dinner might be as simple as one stop at the grocery store.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.