DPS explains how new Turquoise Alert will work in Arizona

With the new Turquoise Alert for missing indigenous peoples slated to activate in Arizona, advocates for the issue are celebrating the potential.

Almost four months since 14-year-old Emily Pike was first reported missing out of Mesa, a law named in her honor establishes the Turquoise Alert in the state.

“Emily Pike would still be here today if it had passed sooner, I firmly believe that,” said Mary Kim Titla, the executive director at UNITY, Inc. “For me, this is really personal because of the three family members who have gone missing in my family.”

The AMBER Alert-style system will focus on missing indigenous persons, where, under certain conditions, including danger and urgency. DPS sends a public notification about the case through TV, radio and potentially on your phone.

“We’re looking at somewhere near the end of June, beginning of July, to be able to roll this out and go live. It should be about two months ahead of the actual statute going into effect,” said the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Emergency Management District Captain Thomas Neve.

“If anyone sees this alert, I hope they will pay attention. If it’s on the freeway, if it’s on TV, if it’s on the radio, pay attention, call it in,” said Titla.

DPS had already been working on a missing and endangered persons alert. The new law simply designates DPS as the primary alerting agency versus individual police departments or county sheriffs.

DPS says nine of their staff are already training on he new Turquoise Alert system. The department has also met with some tribal leaders on this.

“I think it will make a difference in tribal lands and tribal communities,” said Neve.

Titla tells ABC15 Arizona is third in the country for the number of missing and murdered indigenous people. She says the Turquoise Alert is one step toward helping reduce those numbers.

“I’m also a mother, I’m also a grandmother. I have three granddaughters, so this is super important to me,” said Titla.