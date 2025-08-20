Things to do: Hispanic Heritage Weekend at Chase, Tootsie, Lil Jon, Big Time Rush & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 22-24.

Friday, August 22

Tootsie: The Musical

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - September 13

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Tickets start around $80

Meet Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work due to his reputation. He finds himself willing to go above and beyond to land a role… even if it means disguising himself as a woman named Dorothy Michaels. To his surprise, he lands the role in a popular soap opera as Dorothy Michaels. Tootsie brings us on Michael’s journey as he navigates through the complications of leading a double life. Join us for this updated laugh-out-loud love letter to Broadway that explores themes of identity and authenticity while retaining the charm and humor of the original film.

Arizona Broadway Theatre

Hispanic Heritage Weekend: Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $31

The D-backs are proud to host and celebrate our Latino community with a weekend of food, music, and baseball during Hispanic Heritage Weekend at Chase Field! Each day will highlight different cultures and groups of our Latino community such as the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico. After the game on Friday, enjoy a FREE postgame concert by Banda La Adictiva. And the first 25,000 fans on Saturday will get a free Serpientes replica jersey.

Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 14: Great Britain vs. Mexico during the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field on March 14, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Danielle Cortez/Arizona Diamondbacks).

Science With A TWIST

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix

Cost: $35 admission at the door

It's social. It's science. It's just for adults. Whether it's a date night or a night out with friends, join us for Science With a TWIST! This 21 and older after-hours experience provides time to explore, play and enjoy entertainment designed specifically for grownups.

Arizona Science Center

Rock the Pink: Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $35

Rock the Pink Night is an annual initiative of the Phoenix Mercury to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer health and research. This night we will honor and support those who have been impacted by breast cancer and who continue to fight for a cure. Grab your favorite pink outfit and join us for this special night.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) greets guard Kahleah Copper, left, after making a basket against the Seattle Storm during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Big Time Rush: In Real Life Worldwide

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

The pop band Big Time Rush is bringing its 'In Real Life Worldwide Tour' to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday at 7 p.m.

Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Logan Henderson, from left, Carlos PenaVega, James Maslow, and Kendall Schmidt of Big Time Rush perform in concert during Q102's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Ethel Cain: The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $70

Ethel Cain is performing 'The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour' at Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday at 8 p.m.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Ethel Cain performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Saturday, August 23

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: 5th Street and McKinley Street, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Enjoy local vendors, food trucks and more at the downtown Phoenix Farmers Market on Saturday.

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

NFL Preseason: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 7 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $75

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Las Vegas Raiders in the last NFL preseason game of the year at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Eric Lutzens/AP Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) evades Denver Broncos linebacker Jordan Turner (55) in the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Eric Lutzens)

Lil Jon

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Oasis Pool at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $73

Warning: this party is NOT for the faint of heart. Poolside beats. Crunk vibes. You already know what happens when Lil Jon hits the stage: bass-thumping anthems, throwback bangers, and that unmatched hype energy that turns any party into a full-blown rager! From “Get Low” to “Turn Down for What,” this is the ultimate soundtrack for a wild, sun-soaked night.

Omar Vega/Omar Vega/Invision/AP Lil Jon performs during Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

Flashlight Nights

When: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $17 general admission

Beat the heat and experience the magic of the Garden after dark. Wander through the Garden's trails by flashlight, come face-to-face with fascinating desert creatures and soak in the enchanting nighttime vibes. Sip on refreshing drinks, indulge in tasty treats and make it a night to remember with family and friends!

Desert Botanical Garden ‘Flashlight Nights’ at the Desert Botanical Garden.

Back to School Night: COS Switchbacks FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start around $21

We’re kicking of the school year with a special Back to School kid’s night on Saturday, August 23, and we’re inviting young fans of Phoenix Rising FC to take center stage. Children can sign up for special kids night roles. These unique experience will put your child in the spotlight for an unforgettable game day.

Phoenix Rising

Men I Trust: Equus Tour 2025

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Midnight Madness

When: 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at around $23 | Kids 12 and under free

Get ready for some late-night adrenaline! Midnight Madness returns this summer to Firebird Motorsports Park with drag racing, vendors, car show, and more.

Firebird Motorsports Park

Sunday, August 24

Vishal & Sheykhar: Live in Concert

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $150