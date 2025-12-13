Fast times at first-ever Phoenix Marathon

PHOENIX — The Valley’s running community had a race of its own to celebrate Saturday as the first-ever Phoenix Marathon took place across the city.

“More than 7,000 runners from all 50 states and over a dozen countries came to celebrate with us,” Phoenix City Council Member Kesha Hodge-Washington said.

The marathon course stretched more than 26 miles, running from Deer Valley to Papago Park, with supporters lining the route to cheer runners on throughout the race.

Scottsdale runner Milo Greder took home the win in the 10K, finishing in just under 30 minutes.

“It was a pretty sunrise this morning, great finish, great atmosphere,” Greder said.

In the half-marathon, the female winner crossed the finish line in just over an hour and fifteen minutes.

“I don’t think I’ve ever broken a tape before, so that was really exciting,” Caroline Garrett from Rochester Hills, Michigan, said.

At the finish line, cheers continued as runners completed the full marathon. Jake Heslington from Utah won the first-ever Phoenix Marathon, posting a time of two hours and 19 minutes.

While the race has ended, city leaders say the successful race is the beginning of a new era of running in the desert.

“I think this will be the first of many, many more,” Hodge-Washington said.