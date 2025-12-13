Scottsdale police officer hurt after two-vehicle crash at Scottsdale intersection

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale police officer was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Osborn Road and Drinkwater Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Scottsdale police.

Police say the officer was responding to another call when the crash happened and initially suffered what are being described as minor injuries.

Officers say the crash involved a Scottsdale Police Department patrol vehicle and another car.

Scottsdale police say the officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, while the other driver was checked by emergency crews at the scene and chose not to go to the hospital.

The intersection is closed in all directions during the investigation and is expected to remain closed for about two hours, according to police.