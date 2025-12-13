Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

Scottsdale police officer hurt after two-vehicle crash at Scottsdale intersection

The intersection remains closed in all directions
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Scottsdale police department
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale police officer was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Osborn Road and Drinkwater Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Scottsdale police.

Police say the officer was responding to another call when the crash happened and initially suffered what are being described as minor injuries.

Officers say the crash involved a Scottsdale Police Department patrol vehicle and another car.

Scottsdale police say the officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, while the other driver was checked by emergency crews at the scene and chose not to go to the hospital.

The intersection is closed in all directions during the investigation and is expected to remain closed for about two hours, according to police.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen