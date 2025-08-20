NYC pizza joint ‘Prince St. Pizza’ to open first Arizona location on Mill Ave in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Prince St. Pizza is rolling out its first location in the Grand Canyon state!

The New York City pizza joint that prides itself on its signature square slices and Neapolitan pies will open its Tempe storefront in a 1,329-square-foot space on Mill Ave later this month.

Tempe will be the company’s 15th nationwide location, joining stores in New York, California, Nevada, Florida, and Illinois.

“ [The] Dough is made fresh daily using a water filtration system designed to replicate the water from Prince St.’s original NYC location, ensuring each bite stays true to the slice that started it all,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

Staple items from the Prince St. Pizza that guests will have available include their Spicy Spring, Prince Perfection, Green Machine, and other signature pies. The pizza joint will offer gluten-free options, too.

The new pizza joint can be found at 680 S. Mill Ave in Tempe.

