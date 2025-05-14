Emily's Law signed by the Governor, creating 'turquoise alert system'

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs officially signed HB2281, or "Emily's Law," on Tuesday. The bill, which will now become a law, is named after Emily Pike.

The San Carlos Apache teen was reported missing from her Mesa group home in January. Weeks later, the 14-year-old was found killed about 20 miles northeast of Globe in Gila County.

This law now means that in Arizona, a "turquoise alert" similar to an AMBER Alert will be established for missing indigenous people.

"Basically, turquoise holds a rich, spiritual meaning in the Native American culture," said Pike-Bender. "Often it's associated with protection. It's healing connection to the spirit, spiritual world."

She said this is now reflected in the name and color of the alert in "Emily's Law".

ABC15 also reached out to Emily’s mom, Stephanie Dosela Tuesday. In a message, she said her daughter is "changing the world." Dosela is now hopeful this will help save others.

"My scarf is a red scarf, which represents our missing murdered and indigenous people," said Elisia Manuel.

Manuel wore her scarf as she spoke with ABC15.

After becoming a foster parent herself, Manuel founded a non-profit called Three Precious Miracles. Their mission is to help indigenous children who are placed in foster care.

Manuel said she and others helped support and advocate for this bill.

"We can only get better if we work together, so I feel like this will be monumental," said Manuel.

The passage and signing of "Emily's Law" came just days after some members of the Pike family were invited to Washington D.C. Pike-Bender and her brother, Allred Pike Jr., were able to meet with FBI Director Kash Patel and other top leaders.

"When I was sitting on the airplane, looking out the window and just kind of watching everything, it was very emotional," said Pike-Bender. "I cried because she went all the way to D.C."

Pike-Bender said the trip was about Emily and sharing her story. She took pictures and shirts, and even snapped photos of them in front of the White House and other monuments.

"I quietly whispered, Emily, this is for you," said Pike-Bender. "You did this. All of this is for you. And I'm just sorry that you had to leave this world for this to happen."

San Carlos Apache Chairman posting on Facebook about his own trip to D.C. as a member of the US Department of the Interior Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee (STAC). In his post, Chairman Rambler said he voiced the need for dozens of more police officers.

"We need help with quicker turnarounds with evidence so prosecution can be initiated sooner," wrote Rambler. "We need help in speeding up the contracting of the BIA’s criminal investigation unit that will help better coordinate public safety."

His post covered a wide range of topics, but he insists that better training is needed, along with enhanced communication between the tribe and agencies like the FBI.

Lawmakers at the Arizona State Capitol are also preparing for a legislative hearing on Wednesday. It will focus on Emily's case and group home protocols.

The hearing was set after ABC15 reached out to Tribal Leadership regarding a letter sent from lawmakers. It said they had been trying to reach out for "several weeks" to set a new date, after the original time had to be moved.

EMILY PIKE: A legislative hearing on Emily's case and group home protocols has been set for May 14 at 1 p.m. at the AZ Capitol. We reported on this last week after lawmakers told us they had been reaching out to San Carlos Apache Tribal leadership for weeks trying to set a date.… pic.twitter.com/89Ogb4GJBI — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 13, 2025

A newly posted agenda said there will be presentations made by numerous people and agencies, including the Department of Child Safety, the group home where Emily was living, and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.

ABC15 will be at the hearing, which starts at 1:00 p.m. There is a $150,000 reward for information in Emily's case.

Our team did reach out to the Gila County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday for an update on the investigation, but ABC15 did not hear back.