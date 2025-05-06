Pike family invited to Washington, D.C. for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person's Awareness Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of Emily Pike’s family were invited to Washington, D.C., on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person's (MMIP) Day.

It's been over three months since the 14-year-old San Carlos Apache teen was reported missing from her Mesa group home. Weeks later, on Valentine's Day the teen was found murdered off the U.S. 60 northeast of Globe.

Emily's uncle and aunt, Allred Pike Jr. and Carolyn Pike-Bender, were part of the group invited to sit down with multiple leaders in D.C. Pike-Bender said everywhere she went, her goal was to share her niece's story.

"Whether it's the person that is pushing the suitcase, or cab driver, or somebody sitting next to me on the plane, or the airline person behind the counter, it's just like I'm here for my niece Emily," said Pike-Bender. "I'm here to tell her story and spread the word. Because Emily put a light on a lot of people's cases."

She described Monday as an emotional day, taking poster boards with Emily's picture to national monuments and meetings.

The Pike family shared pictures from those meetings with leaders like FBI Director Kash Patel and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

"The FBI Director was very attentive," said Allred. "He listened to us tell Emily's story. The Secretary of Interior, Burgum, was somewhat aware of Emily's case and the MMIW issues. "So, he was very supportive in trying to make things easier for Indian Country and helping solve these cases and make sure that this doesn't happen again."

In April, the U.S. Justice Department announced they were boosting FBI assets at its field offices to investigate major crimes on tribal lands. The name of the push, Operation Not Forgotten.

Patel posted on social media Monday, mentioning Operation Not Forgotten and his meeting with the Pike family.

"We told them that we were grateful for any and everything that they've done, and we just don't want this to happen again to anyone," said Allred. "And any help that they can give would be very good for us, because in this case, we just don't want it to fall to the wayside and never catch the person who took my niece's life."

Pike-Bender said they walked away from their first day in Washington, D.C., feeling hopeful.

"It felt really good walking away from it," said Bender-Pike. "Because we feel like something is going to happen, something's going to get done."

Emily's family has called the teen a light and a symbol. They told ABC15 they are sharing her story with the hope it will bring justice and attention to other cases as well.

"It's not right, you know, the way she was taken from us," said Pike-Bender. "But her name, and her story, herself; it's like she matters. And everyone else that is missing, or just a loved one, they matter as well. And it's like we're her voice. And we're not going to be silent. We're just going to get loud. And we're going to get loud for her and for everyone out there."

On Monday, ABC15 reached out to the Gila County Sheriff's Office for an update on Emily's case. GCSO has not yet responded.

"We are continuing to pursue leads as they come in, and there is information that is being processed that I’m not a liberty to release," said Lt. James Lahti in an email to ABC15 last week.

GCSO, at last check, said they still don't have a "primary suspect or investigative lead".

The ABC15 Investigators have also continued to look into two sexual assault allegations reported by Emily in the months before she was placed into foster care.

There is a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Emily's murder case.