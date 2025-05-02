Emily Pike reported two sexual assaults before going into foster care

New details are emerging about the prior victimization of Emily Pike, an Arizona teen who was found murdered in February.

Federal law enforcement agents told ABC15 this week they investigated two sexual assault allegations from Emily in 2023.

Shortly after the second report, San Carlos Apache tribal social service workers took custody of Emily. She spent the next 18 months in foster care, including a Mesa group home, before she ran away in January 2025.

Her body was found near Globe on February 14. No suspects have been identified in her murder.

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed its agents investigated a report that Emily was sexually assaulted in the Whiteriver area in early 2023.

The alleged crime occurred on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. An FBI spokesman told ABC15 that the suspect was not prosecuted in Emily's case, but he has been indicted on other federal charges.

Federal court records show the man was indicted in 2024 on counts of aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, and sexual abuse of a minor.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

One of the victims listed in the indictment was between 12 and 16 years old when the crime occurred. Federal court records show the man was ordered to be detained in federal custody pending trial slated for July.

As ABC15 previously reported, Emily also reported in July 2023 that she was sexually assaulted by a different perpetrator on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation.

Tribal law enforcement officers referred the case to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

"BIA agents conducted a full investigation, including arranging a specialized child forensic interview at a child advocacy center and coordinating with other agencies, including federal and tribal prosecutors and tribal social services," BIA's spokesperson wrote in an email to ABC15.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Phoenix told ABC15 the July 2023 case was never "submitted to our office for review." No criminal charges were ever filed.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe is offering a $75,000 reward to help find the person who killed Emily Pike.

If you have any information, you can call the Gila County Sheriff's Office or leave an online tip here.