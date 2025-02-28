Homicide investigation underway after missing girl's remains were found northeast of Globe

GILA COUNTY, AZ — A homicide investigation is underway after the remains of a missing girl were found earlier this month, according to the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

On February 14, the remains of an unidentified female were located off of Highway 60 near mile post 277, northeast of Globe.

Thursday, GCSO said the remains were identified as a girl from the San Carlos Apache Tribe missing out of Mesa.

"Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to send our condolences from the Sheriff's Office to the family and friends of the young female," GCSO said in a statement.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Gila County Sheriff's Office detective at 928-200-2352, the Bureau of Indian Affairs special agent at 505-917-7830, or the San Carlos Apache Tribal Police detective at 928-475-1755.