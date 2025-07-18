DPS: Pima County Corrections Officer killed in motorcycle crash south of Phoenix

UPDATE (1 p.m., July 18):

DPS provided more information on the motorcycle crash that killed Pima corrections officer Charles Goodall.

According to DPS, Goodall was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 and did not stop for the vehicle in front of him. The motorcycle struck the rear of another vehicle, DPS said, and Goodall was thrown from the bike.

He was then struck by a commercial vehicle, DPS said. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

UPDATE:

According to the Department of Public Safety, Charles Goodall died in a motorcycle crash near I-10 and Chandler.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced the passing of Corrections Officer Charles Goodall on July 16.

According to PCSD, Officer Goodall died in an off-duty personal incident.

He was 19 years old.

He had been serving at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex for the past five months.