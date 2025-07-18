“It makes me feel heated’: Father’s rental home without A/C for over a week, gets help from Let ABC15 Know

PHOENIX — The Let ABC15 Know Team is taking action to help Arizona renters during the peak of summer.

A family without working air conditioning for over a week wasn’t getting answers from their landlord, so they reached out to Let ABC15 Know.

It was not a good feeling for Jonathan and his family.

“Ahh, it makes me heated!” Jonathan said as he walked through his home, which was nearly 90 degrees inside.

The father of two said the rising temperatures in his home were too much for his family.

“I just made a decision we need to go to a hotel,” he said.

Jonathan said his San Tan rental home had been without A/C since before the Independence holiday, and the office was closed for two days for the holiday.

“It started on the 29th (of June).”

His landlord, a property management company based in Texas, finally sent a repair tech to his home.

Jonathan said, “He (the repair technician) couldn’t fix it, and he had to wait for a part, and that was it.”

Jonathan kept waiting to hear from his landlord about how long it would take for the A/C to get fixed, but wasn’t getting answers.

The property management company did offer Jonathan a $600 credit to purchase A/C window units for his home.

He said the A/C units were not much help. Jonathan asked the company to give him credit for his hotel stays, but he said he was told they couldn’t do that.

I reached out for answers. There was no response to my emails or phone calls, but I know they received but immediately after the property management company called Jonathan.

There was a change of heart; the company decided to offer Jonathan an additional credit for the days he couldn’t stay at his home, and the A/C was fixed.

Problem solved!

Things to Remember:

If you’re a renter and your landlord agrees to offer a credit or reimburse you for temporary housing, A/C units, or A/C repairs, always keep receipts of all purchases.

Try to get your landlord’s promises or agreements in writing, that way there’s no confusion on what was discussed or agreed upon when it’s time to pay your rent.