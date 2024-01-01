Christel Bell

Emmy-nominated journalist Christel Bell comes to KNXV after spending several years at WDAF in Kansas City as the main anchor.

She has won numerous awards including her in-depth coverage of Red Tails Legacy Taking Flight: the story of a young janitor at an aviation mechanic school who soon became a student who graduated with a top offer from one of the best aviation manufacturers in the country.

Christel gained wide acclaim for her breaking news of the Emanuel 9 Charleston Church Shooting, moderating town halls on gun violence following the 2018 Parkland School Shooting and uncovering lost, unmarked African American graves, prompting the Daughters of the Confederacy to help clean up the grounds. Christel also created a franchise segment called 'Deal Diva' to offer new and creative ideas to help consumers save their money.

She has won several awards for her outstanding work, including the South Carolina African American Heritage Foundation’s 2017 "Preserving Our Places in History" Project Award. Christel also earned the 2018 Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Phenomenal Women in our Community, Outstanding Communicator Award.

She has been recognized as a “Woman Making It Happen” by Top Ladies of Distinction and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and many schools, churches, and civic organizations. Christel dedicates her time to Special Olympics, South Carolina Heritage Foundation, and Each One Teach One. She is also a dedicated member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Christel is also a Children’s author, inspiring young people to explore their own curiosities of becoming a successful journalist.