Real Talk: Scammers can use kids to access online data, tips to protect your family

PHOENIX — Using your children to get to you, it’s what scammers do.

Children are a prime target for online scammers because they want their data and their parents’ information, too. There are ways to protect your family while online, and it starts with having a conversation with your kids.

Parents usually talk to kids about ‘stranger danger’, but there’s another type of danger they should discuss - online dangers.

The Let ABC15 Know team met 7-year-old Grayson and his mom, Chelsey, at Tempe Marketplace in Tempe, as they were cooling off at the splash pad.

Grayson was eager to share his knowledge about stranger danger. “If a stranger comes up to you and says, ‘I have candy for you in my van.’ ‘Do you say yes? No, you do not,” he said proudly, answering his own question.

Grayson was extremely proud to know about online dangers as well. “If there’s a person online asking what your name is, do not tell them your name,” Grayson stated.

Great job! These days, kids are spending more time online, and they need to understand that not everyone they meet there has good intentions.

Chelsey said, “It’s very scary, the world that we live in is no longer safe.”

Scammers see children as easy targets because often they don’t have the experience or skills to roam the internet securely.

The bad guys are looking for parents’ information, as kids may share devices with adults in their home. And don’t think the scammers don’t want information about your children.

Kim Jones, chief information security officer with High Wire Networks, explains what can happen if cybercriminals get your child’s information.

“If I get your 9-year-old’s social security number and then use it to establish a line of credit. When your 9-year-old turns 18 and applies for FAFSA and finds he or she can’t get a loan or can’t apply because their credit rating is toast (it’s) because that social security number has been used to run up 15 credit cards, default on a mortgage, etc.,” Jones explained. “Yet, who wants information about your little 9-year-old? The bad guys because it’s money.”

Parents are encouraged to tell their kids and teens to watch out for online gaming scams.

“I don’t let him play Roblox unless I’m playing with him, I don’t let him watch YouTube Kids unless we’re watching it together,” Chelsey.

Scammers may offer fake in-game currency, cheat codes, or upgrades in exchange for personal information or payment.

Watch out for social media scams. The bad guys may send fake friend requests, become fake followers, or send phishing links that look like enticing videos or giveaways.

Online shopping scams are also popular; teach your kids how to recognize real online stores from fake ones.

Ryan, a teenager who spends time online, said his parents talk to him all the time about online safety.

“Don’t click on sketchy links, or go to sketchy sites, you know like sites that seem too good to be true, sites that claim to be offering free stuff,” said Ryan.

Tips for kids and teens:

Pay attention to sites that may ask for unusual payment methods, like crypto or gift cards.



Don’t trust unfamiliar websites.



Check the website URL, make sure it’s a secure site.

Tips for Parents:

Educate your kids about online safety on a regular basis.



Set clear boundaries and rules about internet usage.



Use parental controls and monitoring software to track your child’s online activity.



Just like we teach kids to be cautious around strangers in real life, we should also help them recognize when something feels off online.

Want to keep the conversation going? The Federal Trade Commission recommends teaching your kids how to delete and report junk text messages.

Parents and guardians can take a serious lesson and turn it into a fun game. To learn more, click here.