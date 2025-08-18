Free help available for questions about Social Security benefits

According to AARP, more than one million people in Arizona receive Social Security benefits. That includes retirement, disability, and survivor benefits. Getting answers to your questions about social security isn't always easy, but free help is on the way.

The Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona for a phone bank on Wednesday, August 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. Attorneys will be in our studio ready to take calls and address any questions or concerns about Social Security benefits at no cost.

