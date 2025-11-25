Let ABC15 Know gets Valley widow full refund on RV after husband's sudden death

A Valley woman said she Googled 'consumer help,' and Let ABC15 Know came to her rescue.

"I was at the end of my rope, and you guys threw me more rope," Nancy said.

Nancy and her husband spent 51 years together. She said he loved trains, and she loved him. "He spent a lot of time at the train park," said Nancy.

The Let ABC15 Know team is not using her last name or her husband's name to protect their identity, but the couple had dreams for a beautiful future together.

"We were going to sell our house; we were going to purchase a house in Indiana and purchase a smaller house here," she said.

The couple was preparing to spend retirement together, use the time to reconnect and travel the U.S., visiting national parks and riding trains. "Our first ride would have been the Cumber Toll Teck in New Mexico," Nancy said.

As part of their travel, Nancy and her husband decided to purchase a brand-new trailer. "We were going to use the trailer to get away on the weekends," she explained.

But plans changed, and their first trip didn't happen. "(We) Towed it (brand-new trailer) home 26 miles, parked it on the side of my house. That was on a Tuesday, he passed away on Wednesday," said Nancy.

Barely 24 hours after their dream purchase, Nancy's husband unexpectedly died. "One thing that consoles me is he was very happy because he got the trailer, and we had it all planned out, and we were moving forward," said Nancy.

Nancy said she didn't want the trailer anymore; it was just too emotional to look at. So, after his death, she immediately called the R-V salesman, she said he reassured her, based on the circumstances, the company would take it back, but that's not what happened.

"I had to call several times, I had to call several people, I left messages explaining the situation over and over again, and I said, I would just like you to take it back," Nancy said, "I just didn’t know what to do, and I remembered seeing or hearing about one of the news stations being able to advocate for consumers who have a problem."

Nancy said she googled consumer help and Let ABC15 Know came right up.

Let ABC15 Know BBB volunteer Andrew was honored to take on the case, telling Nancy he was going to make it his mission to get her every cent back, and in less than 24 hours, Andrew was able to do what Nancy couldn't do in 24 days.

Nancy said the company looked at her situation again and decided they were going to take her trailer back, cancel the loan, and give her back her deposit.

"I’m so appreciative of Let ABC15 Know, you guys help people, and you helped me, so thank you!"