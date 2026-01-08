Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
22  WX Alerts
NewsLet ABC15 Know

Actions

How to stop unwanted credit card offers and protect your personal information

Are you tired of receiving credit card offers you didn't ask for? Here's a way you can cut down on the mailbox clutter and protect your personal information in the new year.
How to stop unwanted credit card offers and protect your personal information
Posted

Are you tired of receiving credit card offers you didn't ask for?

Here's a way you can cut down on the mailbox clutter and protect your personal information in the new year.

If dozens of credit card offers are stuffed into my mailbox weekly, you're not alone. Most people toss or shred it, but there's a risk of these credit card offers getting into the wrong hands with fraud and identity theft.

Here's a question: Have you opened the credit card offer — not to apply but to opt out?

There's one line at the bottom of the offer page that could make all the difference. It's the pre-screen opt-out notice. It says you can choose to stop receiving pre-screened offers of credit from this and other companies, and it lists the options to do so.

The website is www.optoutprescreen.com. Fill out all your information, which will include your name, address, Social Security number or tax ID number, and birth date. You can choose to opt in to receive offers, opt out to receive offers for five years, or permanently opt out by mail — your name will no longer be eligible for pre-screen offers.

This is a joint venture among the three national credit bureaus to allow consumers to control pre-screened offers. Equifax reports the request takes five days, but you may not see a reduction in the amount of offers for a while.

Here's why: Your name may have already been sent to companies before the effective date of your opt-out.

If you can't go online, you can also call the pre-screen opt-out number: 888-5-OPT-OUT. Online and calling will only allow consumers to opt -out for five years. To permanently end receiving pre-screen offers, you will need to send a written request by mail to all three major credit bureaus.

Experian
P.O. Box 9532
Allen, TX 75013
TransUnion
P.O. Box 505 
Woodlyn, PA 19094-0505
Equifax, Inc.
P.O. Box 740256
Atlanta, GA 30374
Innovis Consumer Assistance
P.O. Box 530089 
Atlanta, GA 30353

For more information on pre-screen opt-out, click here. 

Latest from Let ABC15 Know:
poster_7b81e20284d148c58772cedf34b811ca.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

Arizona AG lays out priorities for better protecting consumers in 2026

Brittney Barba
poster_2f607673c324449f9197fa248f9303a4.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

Arizona Jazz Festival ticket holders still waiting for refunds months later

Christel Bell
poster_8ea5d956ad164cc2a28883e17d364576.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

Man loses thousands of dollars to elaborate law enforcement impersonation scam

Christel Bell

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen