WEDNESDAY: Free legal help available with Let ABC15 Know's Family Law phone bank

PHOENIX — Getting legal help for family matters can be expensive and overwhelming, but the Let ABC15 Know team is offering free assistance to viewers through our monthly phone bank with the State Bar of Arizona.

Family law covers a wide range of areas like child custody, divorce, prenuptial agreements, adoption, and even domestic violence and protection orders.

Our Christel Bell sat down with Adam Weingart from the Arizona State Bar to answer many common questions we hear from you on family law and what you need to know. Hear their conversation in the player above.

Not only are these difficult topics to navigate mentally and emotionally, but it can also be hard to afford legal counsel.

"There are a lot of people within the family court system who are not represented, have trouble navigating… and can't necessarily afford a traditional attorney," said Natasha, a legal paraprofessional.

That's where legal paraprofessionals like Natasha come in to help.

"There are licensed LP's who can represent them at their hearings, help them provide testimony and evidence and give them the support that they need in the legal system," she said.

"An LP can represent clients the same way that a traditional attorney can in specialized areas of law, family law being one of them. It can help the client save some money and some resources. LP's generally have a more affordable rate than a traditional attorney."

We can help you connect with a legal paraprofessional or an attorney at our next Let ABC15 Know phone bank with the State Bar of Arizona.

Tune into ABC15 on Wednesday, February 18th. Volunteers will be in our studio from 5-7 p.m., available to talk to you over the phone for free and answer any family law questions that you might have.

Mark it on your calendar and get your documents and your questions ready now.