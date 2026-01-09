New year, new scam protection: 6 resolutions to keep your money and personal information safe

It's the time of year when people are setting goals like reading more, traveling, saving money, and getting more exercise. But there are some other important resolutions to consider that can help you better protect your personal information and your money from scams.

Day after day, the Let ABC15 Know team hears from viewers dealing with all kinds of scams — suspicious calls, emails, text messages, and even letters in the mail continue to target consumers.

Unfortunately, we can't keep the bad guys from scamming people, but what we can do is help you better protect yourself. Here are six resolutions to make this year:

Resolution 1: I will do my research before making online payments and purchases

That means going to the Better Business Bureau to make sure it's a legitimate company, double-checking the business website, and looking for misspellings or other red flags. It also never hurts to look at the company's reviews.

Resolution 2: I will never send money to strangers

Especially if that person is asking you to pay them with a gift card, wire transfer, or to use a Bitcoin ATM. While we're talking about payment methods, your best bet is to use a credit card for payments if possible.

Resolution 3: I will be cautious with "too good to be true" deals

If you see any urgent or 'limited time discounts' being advertised online or unrealistically low prices, that should always be a red flag.

Resolution 4: I will use different passwords for all of my accounts

This is very important because if one of your accounts gets hacked and you use the same password for everything, scammers can take that password and use it to get more of your personal information.

Resolution 5: I will enable two-factor authentication on my accounts

This extra layer of security is especially vital for your financial accounts or any other accounts that hold a lot of your personal information, like health insurance, social media, or email accounts.

Resolution 6: I will be cautious before sharing my personal information with anyone I don't know

Never share your financial information, birthdate, Social Security, or Medicare number with an unsolicited caller.

