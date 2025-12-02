Let ABC15 Know helps Arizona senior after food delivery mixup damages his porch

LAKA HAVASU CITY, AZ — A Lake Havasu City man spent months trying to get help after hundreds of dollars worth of groceries were mistakenly delivered to his home and left to spoil in Arizona's triple-digit summer heat.

David says he was out of town last June and came home to find a huge mess on his front porch.

"We arrived at our home on June the 17th, only to find a large amount of food that had spoiled, and it was all over our porch," David explained.

The misdelivered groceries included 13 bags of food, five gallons of milk, coffee creamer and other perishable goods that sat in the extreme heat for four days before David could dispose of them.

"It had stained the concrete. It stained the door, sprayed up on the window," David said. "And boy, did it stink."

David contacted the grocery store where the food came from, but was told the delivery company was responsible for the damage. When he reached out to the driver, they contacted their insurance company, Allstate Insurance, which sent an investigator.

"They finally said that, 'Well, we're not responsible. The driver is responsible.' So anyway, the driver contacted their insurance company, Allstate Insurance, and they sent someone out, and they did an investigation, and actually, they were very nice people, but they said 'There's nothing we can do about it, because the car didn't cause the damage. The damage was caused by the food exploding on the front porch,'" David explained.

Frustrated that he kept getting the runaround, David reached out to Let ABC15 Know for help.

"I saw that ABC had a program to try to help consumers, and so I sent an email, and I got an email back from a lady named Pam," David said.

Just two days after contacting ABC15, David received a call from the grocery store offering to pay for repairs to his damaged porch.

"I felt great because, you know, I was ready to give up and... but I thought, You know what? This isn't right. They're responsible for this," David said. "And you might have thought that someone along the way would have cared and would have done something, but they didn't. But you guys did."

If you're dealing with problems with a business and need help, Let ABC15 Know! Email consumer@abc15.com.