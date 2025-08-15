Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Receive a 'phisy' email from Amazon? Let ABC15 Know warns of fake emails lurking in inboxes

Amazon has become one of the easiest ways to shop online. The online retailer has millions of customers, but if not careful, the quick one-stop online shop can have scammers lurking in your inbox. Let ABC15 Know viewer, Alfred M, emailed our team when he received a ‘phishy’ email claiming to be from Amazon.
Alfred said he uses Amazon Prime and pays for his membership yearly; that’s why the email that he received didn’t seem right to him.

Alfred said, “That upper left corner of the email just looks different.”

The email was telling him that the method of payment on file for his account was not valid, but he said his membership was paid yearly, and it is good until January 2026.

Scammers will imitate email addresses and communication styles, with logos and links. Be sure to check the email for misspellings, typos, and odd-looking characters in the sender’s address.

“Think before you jump!” said Alfred.

Customers can visit the message center in their Amazon account if a suspicious email is received. If the email is not there, then it was not sent by Amazon.

In July 2024, the Federal Trade Commission issued a warning for consumers to watch out for text messages offering ‘refunds’ for Amazon purchases.

The text says there’s a problem with something you purchased, and it offers a refund if you click a link, but it is highly possible it’s a scam.

Tips on how to avoid the scam:

  • Don’t click on links in unexpected texts or emails
  • Don’t respond to them
  • Do check your Amazon account for messages
  • Do report a ‘phishing’ emails or texts to Amazon
