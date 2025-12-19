Scammers struck Arizonans more than 22,000 times this year

PHOENIX — As we close out the year, the FBI is warning Arizonans to stay on high alert when it comes to scams, especially those tied to cryptocurrency.

More than 22,000 fraud cases have been reported across Arizona so far this year, according to the FBI. Investigators say cryptocurrency investment scams are now the fastest-growing type of scam in the state.

The FBI says stopping these crimes can be challenging because many of the people behind them aren’t even in the United States.

“Most of the actual criminal leaders are overseas… they’re not right down the street,” the FBI’s Phoenix Special Agent in Charge said.

The FBI says one of the biggest warning signs is pressure, especially when someone urges you to move money quickly. If you’re told you must act now, that urgency is your cue to stop.

Investigators recommend never rushing a financial decision, being skeptical of unsolicited investment offers, and never sending money or cryptocurrency to someone you don’t personally know. If something feels off, trust that instinct.

If you believe you’ve been targeted or have already lost money, the FBI urges you to report it immediately.

You can file a report through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.