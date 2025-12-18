Valley driver's car damaged by contaminated gas at Phoenix station

A Phoenix man's quick stop for gas turned into a $12,000 nightmare when contaminated fuel destroyed his car's engine, leaving him stranded and fighting for compensation.

Angel was helping his mother get to work last month when he stopped at a gas station at the corner of 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive to fill up his 2002 Lexus IS300 with premium fuel.

"I fill my vehicle with 91 since it's a Lexus, and I filled it up with like $55," Angel said.

About five minutes after leaving the station, his car completely shut down.

"I had no idea what it was," Angel said.

Angel's prized possession — a manual transmission Lexus that he says you "cannot find anymore" — hadn't failed mechanically. The fuel had failed him.

"Luckily my buddies are mechanics, MG Auto Works, and it wasn't for him, I probably wouldn't have found out that gas was the issue," Angel said.

A $12,000 repair bill confirmed that contaminated fuel was the culprit. Angel collected fuel samples from his tank and returned to the gas station but says initially he was dismissed.

"Since I'm young, he didn't take me serious," Angel said. "He (store clerk) actually refused to give me the owner's information."

When the gas station wouldn't listen, Angel turned to social media. With more than 20,000 TikTok followers who are fans of his car content, his videos about the incident gained traction.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture's Weights and Measures Division confirmed Angel's suspicions. Their report found water in the premium grade fuel tanks, and all sales of that fuel were prohibited.

The contamination didn't just damage his engine — it drained his wallet and affected his ability to work.

"I've lost a couple of shifts, you know, I haven't been able to get to where I need to go," Angel said.

For Angel, the car represents more than transportation.

"On book it may not be as valuable, but to me these cars are worth everything," Angel said.

Angel was not alone; there were other drivers impacted. Let ABC15 Know called the owner of the gas station. The owner stated that he's working with his insurance carrier to resolve all the claim affected by the contaminated fuel.

Angel settled his claim.

How to protect yourself from bad fuel

If you suspect you've purchased contaminated fuel, here's what experts recommend:

Stop driving immediately

Take photos and videos to document damage

Keep all receipts

Report to gas station manager and ask for owner's insurance information

Report to parent company (i.e. Chevron, Shell, Circle K,)

File a complaint with Arizona Department of Weights and Measures at www.agriculture.az.gov



Filing a complaint with the state's Weights and Measures Department is crucial because it can help other drivers avoid the same situation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.