'Let's talk about scams?' FBI says use the holidays to have conversations about scams

PHOENIX — It’s the most wonderful time of the year to talk about scams.

When the family gets together for the holidays, it's fun and festive... and talking about scams together can help leave the bad guys behind in the new year.

It’s heartbreaking when we hear from viewers who have fallen victim to a scam. Right now, those numbers are only increasing.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, in Arizona alone, more than 7,000 seniors reported fraud this year, a 20% jump from last year, losing nearly $67 million.

FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge, Heith Janke, said scammers don’t target just one age group or one type of person.

“Over 22,000 just in Arizona have reported this year, highly educated, highly sophisticated, highly wealthy people fall victim, so it’s across the board,” said Janke.

During the holidays, when families are together, Janke said it’s a chance to check in.

“It’s important during the holidays to have these conversations with our family, our friends, our kids, our grandparents, our neighbors.”

Ask questions, even the uncomfortable ones — like whether a loved one has a new online relationship or got an odd message asking for money.

“Have those difficult conversations to try to prevent this from happening,” said Janke.

The FBI said the biggest growing fraud in Arizona right now: cryptocurrency investment scams.

“We’re seeing that be the leading number one fraud throughout Arizona.

Because many of the criminals are operating overseas, every conversation counts.

“Most of the actual criminal leaders are overseas; they’re not right down the street.”

Scammers especially impact seniors who may be more isolated or embarrassed to speak up.

Janke said, “If you’ve got your grandparents sitting there really have the conversations with them because when they go home and you don’t see what’s going on every day, that’s when that crime of opportunity really happens.”

So, if you're wondering how to start that conversation, here are a few easy ways:

Watch a movie to break the ice: Films like Thelma (2024), I Care A lot (2020), or The Beekeeper (2024) deals with scams and can open the door to talk about real-life risks.

Create a family password: A simple word only your household knows. If someone calls pretending to be in trouble or needs money fast, you ask for the password. No password… no money.

Check in: Ask if they’ve gotten any strange emails, calls, or messages. Even a five-minute chat could prevent thousands of dollars in losses.

If you or a loved one is a victim, the FBI urges you to file a report at ic3-dot-gov.

You can remain anonymous.