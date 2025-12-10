Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLet ABC15 Know

Actions

Senior fraud reports surge 20% in Arizona as holiday scammers target vulnerable populations

FTC data shows victims lost nearly $67 million in 2025, with online shopping and fake charity scams leading the way
Scammers are ramping up their efforts during the holiday season, taking advantage of increased online shopping and charitable giving to target victims, particularly seniors.
Senior fraud reports surge 20% in Arizona as holiday scammers target vulnerable populations
KNXV Let ABC15 Know Generic Fullscreen Graphic
Posted

PHOENIX — Scammers are ramping up their efforts during the holiday season, taking advantage of increased online shopping and charitable giving to target victims, particularly seniors who are falling prey to sophisticated schemes at alarming rates.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Arizona has seen more than 7,000 senior fraud reports in 2025. That's a more than 20% increase from the previous year. The financial impact is even more staggering, with victims losing nearly $67 million.

"I called my bank immediately and I said, I think I've just been scammed," said Jean, a senior reached out to Let ABC15 Know after falling victim to fraudsters.

Like many victims, Jean didn't recognize the warning signs until it was too late.

"I didn't see the red flags that I should have," Jean said.

AARP Arizona says the problem has reached unprecedented levels.

"It's never been as bad as it has been now. And so, there's always more scams that are happening," said AARP of Arizona director Dana Marie Kennedy.

The organization emphasizes that victims shouldn't feel ashamed about falling for these schemes.

"They should not be ashamed. First of all, somebody was calling them specifically to try and fraud them out of something. These people are really good at what they do," Kennedy added.

Top holiday scams targeting seniors

The three most common scams affecting seniors during the holiday season include:

Online shopping scams: These involve both fraudulent websites and "too good to be true" advertisements on social media platforms.

Delivery or missed package phishing messages: Scammers send fake notifications through email or text claiming packages are delayed or need additional information.

Fake charity donations: Fraudsters exploit the season of giving by creating bogus charitable organizations or impersonating legitimate ones.

Protection strategies

  • Always verify a company's website address before making any purchase
  • Avoid clicking links in unsolicited texts or emails
  • Use credit cards for online transactions, which offer better fraud protection
  • Enable two-factor authentication on financial and social media accounts for an extra layer of security

If you're unsure about a suspicious text, email, or social media advertisement, send it to a friend or family member for a second opinion before taking any action.

And you can always let ABC15 Know! If you're the victim of a scam or if you see a scam that you want to warn others about, email Consumer@ABC15.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Latest from Let ABC15 Know:
Computer Coding Keyboard Dark Web Data Breach Cyberattack Cybersecurity

Let ABC15 Know

Cut email clutter with aliases and discover which companies sell your data

Christel Bell
poster_a149340466d74eb694ace3b15b81a6d3.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

Let ABC15 Know helps Arizona senior after food delivery mixup damages his porch

Brittney Barba
poster_478c7d4e7f6241389599c3cc8ab19710.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

Valley police bust sophisticated package theft ring

Brittney Barba

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen