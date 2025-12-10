Senior fraud reports surge 20% in Arizona as holiday scammers target vulnerable populations

PHOENIX — Scammers are ramping up their efforts during the holiday season, taking advantage of increased online shopping and charitable giving to target victims, particularly seniors who are falling prey to sophisticated schemes at alarming rates.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Arizona has seen more than 7,000 senior fraud reports in 2025. That's a more than 20% increase from the previous year. The financial impact is even more staggering, with victims losing nearly $67 million.

"I called my bank immediately and I said, I think I've just been scammed," said Jean, a senior reached out to Let ABC15 Know after falling victim to fraudsters.

Like many victims, Jean didn't recognize the warning signs until it was too late.

"I didn't see the red flags that I should have," Jean said.

AARP Arizona says the problem has reached unprecedented levels.

"It's never been as bad as it has been now. And so, there's always more scams that are happening," said AARP of Arizona director Dana Marie Kennedy.

The organization emphasizes that victims shouldn't feel ashamed about falling for these schemes.

"They should not be ashamed. First of all, somebody was calling them specifically to try and fraud them out of something. These people are really good at what they do," Kennedy added.

Top holiday scams targeting seniors

The three most common scams affecting seniors during the holiday season include:

Online shopping scams: These involve both fraudulent websites and "too good to be true" advertisements on social media platforms.

Delivery or missed package phishing messages: Scammers send fake notifications through email or text claiming packages are delayed or need additional information.

Fake charity donations: Fraudsters exploit the season of giving by creating bogus charitable organizations or impersonating legitimate ones.

Protection strategies



Always verify a company's website address before making any purchase

Avoid clicking links in unsolicited texts or emails

Use credit cards for online transactions, which offer better fraud protection

Enable two-factor authentication on financial and social media accounts for an extra layer of security



If you're unsure about a suspicious text, email, or social media advertisement, send it to a friend or family member for a second opinion before taking any action.

And you can always let ABC15 Know! If you're the victim of a scam or if you see a scam that you want to warn others about, email Consumer@ABC15.com.

