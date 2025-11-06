The 25th year of ABC15 Arizona’s Operation Santa Claus kicks off November 6

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona, Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln are joining forces with the Valley community to launch the 25th annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

This beloved Arizona tradition continues its mission of brightening the holidays for local families in need through donations of packaged food, unwrapped toys, children's clothes and monetary contributions.

The campaign runs from November 06 through December 17, with multiple ways for the community to contribute:



Visit donation drop-off locations across the Valley, including Sanderson Ford, Sanderson Lincoln, participating U-Haul locations and ABC15 Arizona Studios

Make a secure donation online at GiveToTheClaus.com

Tune in and follow ABC15 Arizona on December 3 for Claus-a-Thon Day. Throughout the day, ABC15 Arizona will promote the need for donations on all its platforms. The station will also have a festive donation phone bank from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donors contributing $5 or more will be entered into weekly drawings for a chance to win a new Ford F-150 Super Crew truck or Lincoln Corsair, with 15 finalists each receiving a $100 Visa gift card.

Benefiting charities are:



Military Assistance Mission (MAM)

Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC)

Special Olympics Arizona

St. Mary's Food Bank

New Life Center

The campaign kicks off on November 6 with a Certificate of Commendation from the United States House of Representatives honoring Operation Santa Claus for 25 years of Service to Arizona.

The campaign will culminate with a live vehicle giveaway on ABC15’s Sonoran Living on December 19 at 9 a.m.

ABC15 Arizona and Sanderson Ford, Sanderson Lincoln and Lincoln Boutique are partnering with select U-Haul locations, iHeartMedia, Bonneville Media and Hubbard radio for this year’s drive.

“Operation Santa Claus embodies the spirit of giving that defines our community,” said Anita Helt, vice president and regional general manager at ABC15 Arizona. “As we mark 25 years, we thank our viewers for consistently stepping up to ensure every child experiences the joy of the holiday season. Their generosity — together with the efforts of local partners and volunteers — has made this milestone possible, and we’re proud to continue this tradition of helping our neighbors in need.”

“Wow, this year is the 25th anniversary of Operation Santa Claus! I’m so proud of our employees, partners and our community for working together and building Operation Santa Claus bigger and better every year,” said David Kimmerle, president of Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln. “This year, the need is even greater. Thousands of families throughout the Valley are counting on us. I really believe the community can and will come together to raise the bar one more time.”

Visit GiveToTheClaus.com for complete details and donation information.