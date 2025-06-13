‘Ghost students’ responsible for taking financial aid from eligible students

A new consumer alert for parents and students trying to apply for federal student aid. There’s a new crackdown to stop financial aid fraud.

The U.S. Department of Education announced it will launch a nationwide effort to eliminate ID theft in federal student aid programs for the fall 2025.

It’s a growing problem, as students apply for federal student aid only to find out someone has already fraudulently applied for assistance under their name.

The U.S. Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, said, “When rampant fraud is taking aid away, from eligible students, disrupting the operations of colleges, and ripping off taxpayers, we have a responsibility to act.”

Colleges and universities nationwide are dealing with fake applications, losing millions of dollars. Last week, the department said its FSA fraud detection program reported nearly 150,000 federal aid applications were pulled for suspected fraud.

The department said temporary verification changes will apply to first-time applications for the 2025-26 award year current summer term. However, a more permanent verification process will take place during the fall term.

Effective immediately, all first time FAFSA applicants will be required to present an un-expired, valid government-issued photo ID either in-person, or live via video conference to verify their identity.

According to the Associated Press, a Louisiana woman applied for financial aid, but discovered somebody else had applied to Arizona community colleges in her name.

They also report that the rise in artificial intelligence and the surge in online classes have led to a dramatic rise in fake online enrollment, where scammers are using AI as ‘ghost students’ to join online classrooms, to collect financial aid checks.

Soon, professors find the students aren’t real.

Here’s a few tips to protect your student: