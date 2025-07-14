Get free estate planning help from the Arizona State Bar

PHOENIX — End-of-life planning is never an easy subject, but it's one that should never be ignored.

Getting your affairs in order is the best way to ensure that your wishes are honored and your loved ones have clear guidance during a difficult time.

Whether your estate is simple or complex, thoughtful planning is essential. It’s not something you want to leave to chance.

We know this can be confusing and overwhelming. So, the Let ABC15 Know team is here to help.

We are partnering with the State Bar of Arizona for a phone bank on Wednesday, July 16.

Attorneys who handle these difficult topics will be in our studio from 5 to 7 p.m. that day, answering your questions.

These are people who specialize in probate matters and setting up living trusts and wills. They can also help with what you should have in place now and what help you'd get from an attorney versus setting up a will yourself.

The phone number to call is 1-855-522-1515, but phone lines will only be active during the phone bank hours.