Valley woman talks to Let ABC15 Know after property management company issues

Marlena Allen says she did exactly what she was supposed to when she and her family moved into their rental home in Phoenix last September.

During the five-day inspection process, she and her husband documented any issues they found and submitted work orders with the property management company.

"We noticed when we started using the sink, the water was spewing outside of the house. So, my husband, you know, put the plumbing cap back on. And then after that, we noticed the sink started flooding and it wouldn't drain," Allen explained.

She says it took months but the problems were slowly getting addressed. Then, just eight months into her lease, a new property management company took over. She tells us that's when the issues really started.

"It was just so much lack of communication. Just like, 'We're coming by the house,' and I would sit at my home wondering, like, 'Are you guys coming back to fix the sink? What's the plan?'" Allen said.

The contractor finally finished the repairs to her sink. Then, two days later, Marlena says her water was shut off.

"I didn't get no notices like the water was going to be shut off from the city or anything, the new property management. There was no notice to say there was going to be a water shut off. So, I had to figure that out myself," Allen recalled.

She says she found out from the city of Phoenix that her water was shut off because the home wasn't registered as a rental property.

"One week of no water. And it was just, it was just like, that's where I kind of just drew the line. This is unacceptable. This is just very like, inhumane, " Allen said, "Myself and my family shouldn't have to go through this."

That's when Marlena says she contacted an attorney who helped her legally terminate her lease.

So, what are your rights as a renter?

Under the Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, landlords have to make necessary repairs in a timely manner. Typically, within ten days of notice from the renter.

Landlords have to provide essential services like water, air conditioning, and heat, and maintain the property in a habitable condition.

Tenants may terminate the lease if the landlord fails to maintain the property.

The law also protects renters from retaliation by a landlord for complaining about housing conditions, joining tenant unions, or reporting code violations.

Landlords must give two days' notice before entering the property, except in the case of emergencies, and the entry must be at reasonable times.

Like Marlena, renters should document everything on their property. Take pictures and videos of any damage or anything that needs to be repaired.

Keep copies of your lease agreement, payment receipts, and any correspondence with your landlord or property manager.

If you do feel like you need to consult with an attorney about issues with your landlord or property management company, there are free community legal services available.

Community Legal Services

Maricopa County Central Office

305 S. Second Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85003

(602) 258-3434 | (800) 852-9075

For additional information, visit the Community Legal Services website at www.clsaz.org.

Do you have a consumer problem? Let ABC15 Know! Email consumer@abc15.com.