Women business owners in the Valley gather for annual networking summit

PHOENIX — Nearly 200 women from across the Phoenix community came together for the Better Business Bureau's 8th Annual Industrious Women's Summit on Friday.
The yearly event focuses on education, networking and empowerment for women working in male-dominated industries.
This year's theme was "Women Pioneering Progress."
The event was hosted by the Let ABC15 Know team.
"I very much enjoy being in these rooms of incredible women building incredible things," said one attendee, Andi Hess, a hypnotherapist who runs her own business in Chandler.
The event brought together business owners and entrepreneurs for a day of learning and connection.
Speakers covered topics including things like how small businesses can utilize artificial intelligence, bring a leader, financial literacy, and legal protections for businesses.
"We are pulling together here, all the people you would want to know, especially locally here in the Valley. These kind of events, we've lost since COVID and being able to come back together in these local communities helps us build all of the local community so much better," Hess added.
The summit combined educational sessions with networking opportunities, aiming to inspire, challenge and equip women with the skills, ideas and connections needed to thrive in business and their community.
To learn more about the Better Business Bureau visit BBB.org.
For more information on the Industrious Women's summit visit IWS.BBBcommunity.org.
More Resources:
- National Association Women Business Owners (NAWBO) - Phoenix NAWBO has helped women evolve their businesses by sharing resources and providing a voice to shape economic and public policy. NAWBO is the only dues-based national organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs in all types of businesses. There are chapters of NAWBO in almost every metropolitan area.
- BBB Breakthrough Accelerator - The BBB Breakthrough Accelerator is a 10-week, high-impact program designed for emerging business owners who are ready to grow with purpose, resilience, and integrity. This transformational experience equips entrepreneurs with the strategies, mentorship, and tools needed to overcome challenges, strengthen financial stability, and adapt in an ever-changing marketplace.
- AZHCC Dream Builders Program - The Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce partnered with Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management to provide the Dream Builder program. The Dream Builders Program is a step-by-step framework for launching your own small business. Best for entrepreneurs ready to start their own business or those who already own a business and want to develop their skills in a variety of areas or are in various stages of exploring growth.
- Arizona Builders Alliance (ABA) Women in Leadership Program - The Arizona Builders Alliance (ABA) Women in Leadership Program provides focused coaching in specific areas of growth and development, processes for reflection, analysis, ongoing planning, decision-making, and goal setting to refine leadership practices for women in management roles.
- The Arizona Chapter Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AZAGC) - Building Women in Construction Committee A not-for-profit association of general contractors, subcontractors, service providers, and suppliers engaged in highway and transportation, federal, heavy, industrial, and utility construction.
- National Association Women In Construction Career Center- Greater Phoenix Chapter NAWIC provides advocacy, education, and a community for women in the construction industry.