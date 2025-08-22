Women business owners in the Valley gather for annual networking summit

PHOENIX — Nearly 200 women from across the Phoenix community came together for the Better Business Bureau's 8th Annual Industrious Women's Summit on Friday.

The yearly event focuses on education, networking and empowerment for women working in male-dominated industries.

This year's theme was "Women Pioneering Progress."

The event was hosted by the Let ABC15 Know team.

"I very much enjoy being in these rooms of incredible women building incredible things," said one attendee, Andi Hess, a hypnotherapist who runs her own business in Chandler.

The event brought together business owners and entrepreneurs for a day of learning and connection.

Speakers covered topics including things like how small businesses can utilize artificial intelligence, bring a leader, financial literacy, and legal protections for businesses.

"We are pulling together here, all the people you would want to know, especially locally here in the Valley. These kind of events, we've lost since COVID and being able to come back together in these local communities helps us build all of the local community so much better," Hess added.

The summit combined educational sessions with networking opportunities, aiming to inspire, challenge and equip women with the skills, ideas and connections needed to thrive in business and their community.

To learn more about the Better Business Bureau visit BBB.org.

For more information on the Industrious Women's summit visit IWS.BBBcommunity.org.

More Resources:

