Man hurt in overnight shooting on Phoenix's west side, police investigating

Phoenix police responded to 81st Avenue and Riverside Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hurt on the city’s west side.

Police say officers were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, after receiving reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, police say they found an adult man who had been shot. The Phoenix Fire Department responded and took the man to a hospital.

Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers secured the scene and checked the area for additional victims. Police say no other injuries were found.

Officers searched the surrounding neighborhood for possible suspects, but police say no one was located.

No suspect information has been released. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

