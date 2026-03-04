Valley historian hosts event to connect community to exciting elements from the past 

The untold stories of history are at your fingertips at an upcoming event, called: "What's Your History? An Evening with Artifacts."

Research historian Austin Smith is the mastermind behind the event, taking place on Saturday, March 14, designed to help unearth the history behind different artifacts, photos, written letters, and more.

Smith explains that all of those are jam-packed with so much history linking us to our past, but over time, those stories are often lost. Smith's goal is to reconnect those stories to the present day.

During an interview with ABC15's Nick Ciletti, he showed the photo of a young Valley woman who died before the turn of the 20th century from tuberculosis.

"This woman was born in 1879 and died in 1899," says Smith. "She lived in Glendale when Glendale was still very small...At the time, her church didn't even have a cemetery, so they had to give her a temporary burial."

There is so much more to uncover at the event on March 14. It begins at 5 p.m. and includes dinner, dessert, and drinks. It all takes place at Boojum Tree Hidden Gardens.

Tickets must be purchased by 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4. To buy tickets, click here.