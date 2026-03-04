3 hurt after plane crashes into home near Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people were hurt after a small commuter plane crashed into homes near Deer Valley Airport in the north Phoenix area.

Crews were called to the area of Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of an aircraft down.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Piper PA-28 aircraft crashed while inbound to Deer Valley Airport.

The plane reportedly took off from Deer Valley Airport, and Phoenix Fire officials say a mechanical problem forced it to return to the airport. That’s when the crash occurred.

Video from the scene showed the aircraft crashed into the backyard area of one home after it struck and damaged two homes.

Several homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution, and hazardous materials crews were called to contain a fuel leak at the scene.

Two people, a pilot and a student, were on the plane, the FAA says. A third person, who was inside one of the homes at the time of the crash, was taken to a hospital as a precaution. All three are said to be in stable condition.

An FAA investigation is underway, and it’s not yet known what caused the crash.