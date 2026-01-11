ABC15 Exclusive: Fmr. Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Sen. Kelly reflect on 15 years since Tucson shooting

TUCSON, AZ — As we mark 15 years since the deadly Tucson Shooting Tragedy, Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her husband, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC15's Nick Ciletti.

It was a windy, Arizona winter Saturday, and yet, dozens of people braved the cold at the Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead in Vail, just outside Tucson, to honor the trail's namesake, Gabe Zimmerman, who was shot and killed back on January 8, 2011.

He, alongside five others, was killed that day at a "Congress On Your Corner" event that was organized by former Representative Gabby Giffords.

Giffords and more than a dozen others were injured that day.

Giffords was shot in the head and has spent the past 15 years re-learning how to walk, talk, and many things that most take for granted; these little victories have propelled Giffords to continue fighting for gun laws with her non-profit, GIFFORDS.

Nick: "What would be your advice for anyone who wants to give up?"

Giffords: "Fight."

"I didn't know what to expect," explains Sen. Mark Kelly, recalling what was going through his mind before getting to see his wife for the first time after she had been shot. "But I knew Gabby was a fighter, and if anybody could come back from such a horrific injury, it was Gabby."

"Be a leader," says Giffords when asked about her advice to anyone who feels like giving up. "Set an example. Be passionate. Be courageous. Be your best. Never give up. No way."

For more of Nick's exclusive interview with Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her husband, Senator Mark Kelly, tune into ABC15 this week.