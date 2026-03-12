Man accused in New River pastor’s death intends to plead guilty

NEW RIVER, AZ — Adam Scheafe, the man accused of killing a beloved New River pastor, appeared in a Maricopa County courtroom representing himself with advisory counsel, telling a judge he intends to plead guilty to all charges in what he described as a pursuit of justice.

In court on Thursday, prosecutors objected to Sheafe's attempt to plead no contest, saying it that is usually for defendants who have no memory of a crime because of different reasons including intoxication by drugs or alcohol.

Scheafe then offered to plead guilty if it could speed up the process saying there it is an indisputable fact that the crime was heinous in nature.

"I intended it to be heinous," Scheafe told the judge.

Scheafe told the judge he gave a full confession to the FBI and conducted several media interviews. He said he wants to move forward quickly in court for closure — for himself and for the family.

Scheafe has asked for the death penalty and is asking for the next phases in court to be expedited and decided by a judge opposed to a jury.

The judge noted there are laws governing how the process must proceed but set the next court date for April 24.

Pastor Bill Schonemann was found dead in his home at the end of April 2025. He was the leader of the New River Bible Chapel. His murder left the community in fear and many in disbelief.

Scheafe was extradited to Maricopa County on July 18 after being indicted on a long list of felony charges, including the murder of Schonemann and the attempted murder of three other religious leaders. Despite giving a jailhouse interview, Scheafe pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

In October, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed its intent to seek the death penalty in Scheafe's case.

In December, Scheafe filed a request to represent himself and waive counsel.

At the beginning of 2026, he filed two motions objecting to any health examinations and another pleading no contest to all charges he is facing.

"The defendant pleads no contest to all the charges as he openly admits to committing all offenses charged against him," Scheafe said.

Scheafe also said he does not contest the death sentence sought by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.