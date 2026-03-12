Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Car hauler, pickup truck involved in crash along I-17 near 7th Street

The cause of the crash is under investigation
I-17 7th street crash
PHOENIX — A crash involving a car hauler and a pickup truck is blocking traffic on a busy Phoenix freeway late Thursday morning.

The crash occurred along the southbound lanes of I-17 near 7th Street.

Video from the scene showed a car hauler off the side of the freeway. Witnesses say the car hauler crossed all lanes of traffic and struck the pickup, but the investigation is ongoing.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say both the driver and passenger from the pickup were taken to the hospital.

Expect delays in the area.

