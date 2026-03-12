Phoenix developer Vestar eyes two state land parcels for mixed-use projects near TSMC

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based retail developer Vestar has its sights set on two pieces of vacant desert land owned by the state of Arizona that it wants to scoop up at auctions sometime this year.

Both sites are just east of Interstate 17 — across from TSMC Arizona’s sprawling campus and in an area slated for millions of square feet of new commercial development and thousands of new housing units.

The first property Vestar wants to develop totals about 186.8 acres, spanning from Dove Valley Road to Sonoran Desert Drive, the site of its proposed Dove Valley Towne Center.

The second property Vestar wants to develop is just north of the first parcel, totaling 158.8 acres off I-17 and Carefree Highway.

