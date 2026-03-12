LPGA’s Ford Championship looks to rival WM Phoenix Open

CHANDLER — The Valley is already known for putting on a professional golf tournament like no other, but the upcoming LPGA tournament at Wild Horse Pass also has a lot of buzz. Organizers expect it to grow to be the women’s professional golf version of the WM Phoenix Open.

The third Ford Championship will be played at the Whirlwind Golf Club on Gila River Indian Community land March 26-29. This is the second year the event will be played at Whirlwind and the LPGA is making the event bigger than last year with the expectation that more people will be there.

“It's not a secret that we're here anymore,” said Emily Podzielinski, the tournament’s director. “People definitely know what the Ford Championship is.”

