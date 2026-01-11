Phoenix police investigate after pickup truck crash knocked out light rail power near downtown

PHOENIX — A pickup truck crash early Sunday morning knocked out power to part of the Valley Metro light rail system near downtown Phoenix after the driver fled the scene, police said.

Officers responded to 17th Street and Washington Street around 3:00 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash into an electrical pole, Phoenix police said.

The truck was driving the wrong way on Washington Street when it hit the electrical pole that supplies power to the Valley Metro light rail system, police said.

The vehicle's passenger remained at the scene, but the driver fled before officers arrived, police said.

Valley Metro was notified of the crash, and crews began working to repair the damage.

Police said it is expected to take several hours for light rail service to fully return to normal.

No information has been released about the driver. The investigation is ongoing, police said.