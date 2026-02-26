Suns owner Mat Ishbia offers to pay 2027 All-Star contest winners $1 million

PHOENIX — Suns owner Mat Ishbia is offering a large prize to the winners of some All-Star contests next year.

Ishbia pledged to pay the winners of the 3-point contest and the slam dunk contest $1 million each on Pat McAfee's show on Wednesday.

The 2027 NBA All-Star Game and all of its festivities will be held at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

"We're gonna make it an amazing event," Ishbia said. "Let's get the best guys. Let's make it awesome."

An additional $1 million will be donated to the winner's charity of choice.