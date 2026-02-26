Three people stabbed during fight at home near 59th and Northern avenues in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Three people were hurt after they were reportedly stabbed during a fight at a Glendale home on Wednesday evening.

Glendale police say they were called to the home near 59th and Northern avenues just before 6:45 p.m. for the reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from stab wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not clear.

Police say a fight occurred and that the alleged suspect is one of the three people who were stabbed.

That suspect is in custody, according to Glendale police. They have not yet been identified.

What led up to the fight is not yet clear.

The investigation remains onoing.