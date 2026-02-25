Save money, try this Prescott site for a rustic wedding with campfires and cabins

PRESCOTT, AZ — A trend is emerging in Prescott: saying “I do” in a rustic and romantic camp setting.

Arizona couples are turning cabins and campfires into a dreamy wedding venue, tying the knot at Friendly Pines Camp. The owners, Matt and Mary Gilmer, hosted their own wedding under the pines at the camp in 2024.

The packages start at consumer-friendly price tags. The weekend wedding package for Friday-Sunday starts at $15,000 and includes lodging for guests.

If you want to check out the camp firsthand, you have an opportunity this Sunday, March 1, when Friendly Pines Camp is hosting a free wedding planning open house. That’s happening from noon to 5 p.m. Tours of the camp will be given every hour, and you’ll enjoy light snacks and refreshments.

If you can’t make it, our ABC15 team will be there, and we’ll bring you all the details on how to plan an affordable and whimsical wedding at the camp in our Smart Shopper story next Wednesday at 6 p.m.

For more information about hosting a wedding at Friendly Pines Camp, call (928) 442-7979 or visit gocampway.com. The camp is located at 933 E. Friendly Pines Road, Prescott, AZ 86303.