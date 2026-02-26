Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: Arizona ranks low on a list of most educated states

Arizona isn't among the most educated states in the country, but it's far from the least. WalletHub ranks the state 34th overall, and 5th among the 15 Sunbelt states. About 8 in 10 Arizona students finish high school in four years. In higher education, ASU ranks 117th nationally and the University of Arizona follows at 127th.
In Arizona, 34% of residents hold a college degree, and the median household income is just over $81,000 a year. Both figures land the state squarely in the middle nationally.

The job market offers a cautionary signal. Since 2021, STEM jobs in Arizona have grown about 4%, while hotel and restaurant jobs are up 26% in the same period. That employment mix could make it harder for Arizona to move the needle on education rankings long-term.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

